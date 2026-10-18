For nearly three centuries, the Robert Morris Inn has anchored the corner of Morris Street and the Strand, steps from the Oxford-Bellevue Ferry. Built around 1710 as the home of merchant Robert Morris Sr., it was long billed as America's oldest continuously operating inn. Today it sits empty.

The town condemned the building in January after inspectors found water intrusion, pooled water inside, and a gas leak, and the owner, who bought it in 2024, has since filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. A citizen group, the Friends of the Robert Morris Inn, has urged the town to do more to save it, and on October 13 the commissioners adopted a proclamation supporting its preservation while making clear that the town will not buy the property or pay for its restoration.

So where does the inn stand, who decides what happens next, and is there a path to reopening? Here’s what you need to know.”

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