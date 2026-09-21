Ready for a fun afternoon? The Church of the Holy Trinity, Oxford is hosting a Mystery Concert Sunday afternoon, September 27th, 2026 at 4 p.m. Clues have been released prior to the concert. Be a detective sleuth and guess who is coming, or just come to the concert and see who is there! We guarantee you will have a great time and enjoy yourself.

Would you like a couple of clues?

– (military branch) Joe got ate up by a geardo before the dustoff.

– Group that repeats itself in a musical review.

– This sports team celebrated a win with a trash can.

– The five performers hail from throughout the United States but joined together in the DMV for work (music).

The concert will be held in the church’s Parish Hall, 502 S. Morris St. Oxford MD. No tickets are required. We ask that everyone bring a non-perishable food item for local food pantries. A freewill offering will be taken to defray artist expenses. See you soon!