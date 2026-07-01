Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble on Oxford Policing

After months of planning, the Town of Oxford and the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office have formally launched a new policing partnership designed to provide uninterrupted law enforcement coverage while maintaining a dedicated local presence in the waterfront community.

Under the agreement, Oxford’s remaining police officer, Brandon Bobik, officially becomes a Talbot County Sheriff’s deputy on July 1, serving as the town’s resident deputy. Oxford will fund the position and provide additional funding for overtime shifts staffed by sheriff’s deputies, while county officials say the arrangement offers stability now and the potential to add a second resident deputy in the future.

The Spy talked to Sheriff Joe Gamble about the change last week.