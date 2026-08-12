There’s no better way to spend these lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer than with a great book in hand, a glass of refreshing iced tea, and a comfortable reading chair. Here are six book suggestions to enhance the dog days of summer, reflect on your personal goals, and grapple with the human condition.

The Things We Never Say by Elizabeth Strout. This story is about a 57-year-old history teacher in Massachusetts who is depressed about his own life, the state of the country, and the complexity of his relationships. What I love most about this novel is this revelation that surfaces: Maybe you don’t know the people you are closest to as well as you think you do.

Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt. This heartwarming novel, published in 2022, tells the story of Tova, a 70-year-old widow who cleans an aquarium at night and forms an unlikely friendship with an incredibly smart octopus named Marcellus. Marcellus reflects upon humanity and takes it upon himself to solve the mystery of what happened to Tova’s lost son. The novel explores dealing with grief, aging, and the power of unexpected connections.

Still Life by Sarah Winman. This novel was recommended to me by a reader of The Spy in one of her comments on an article I wrote. I’m so glad she made the recommendation. The novel spans four decades, from the hills of Tuscany to the postwar streets of London. Themes in the book include celebrating love in all its forms, tons of art history, fate, luck, hope, and quiet moments of human connection. It’s a slow-moving saga that I didn’t want to end.

Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump by New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan. I decided to read this book even though, as a bit of a news junkie, I doubted that I would learn anything new. I was wrong.

The book chronicles the first year and a half of Trump’s second term with unsettling details and vignettes about the decision-making processes of this administration. The narratives expose a volatile, insular environment where impulsive risk-taking occurs, which will have severe consequences for the future of this country.

I was amazed at some details that were exposed, particularly around Situation Room meetings dealing with the Epstein files. The book chronicles example after example of Trump’s unending efforts to wield as much power as possible, both at home and abroad.

The authors conducted more than 1,000 interviews, some of them on “deep background,” meaning they were permitted to use the information but not name the source. Regime Change is on track to be the nonfiction bestseller of the year. Read it and weep.

Whistler by Ann Patchett. This is a story about a woman in her 50s named Daphne who reunites with her stepfather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Daphne hadn’t seen him since she was nine. I have loved all of Patchett’s novels, and this one does not disappoint.

Whistler does a masterful job of reminding us that sometimes even short-lived relationships can have a profound and lasting impact. The novel deals with themes of trauma, loss, secrets, and lies. It’s a reminder that it’s possible to have special and strong connections with people in the most unexpected circumstances. There is also a beautifully described parallel between a human and a horse, both finding ways to save someone in danger.

Ransom by Daniel Silva. Ransom is Silva’s 26th novel in the Gabriel Allon series. Allon, a spy and art restorer, investigates the disappearance of a prominent British socialite who vanishes while on vacation in Ibiza.

This geopolitical thriller is a major page-turner and does a superb job of weaving together Russian money laundering, new drone technology, Trump, Greenland, the British economy, Denmark, Ukraine, and more. Silva also touches on Europe’s frustrations with the current administration, some very clever espionage tricks, computer hacking, and brilliantly weaves together the combination of skill sets needed to solve the case.

This novel has less information about art than some of his former novels, but be sure to read the Author’s Notes at the end of the novel, which opine on the British economy, the dire straits of Britain’s art museums, and various real drone incidents. It also causes one to question various priorities in the current U.S. defense budget.

Frederick Douglass once wrote, “Once you learn to read, you will be forever free.” I couldn’t agree more. Reading is a much-needed liberating pastime in these troubled times.

Maria Grant, formerly principal-in-charge of the federal human capital practice of an international consulting firm, now focuses on writing, reading, music, bicycling, and nature.