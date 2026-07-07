Spy Time Capsule

Leave it to Oxford to be the home of the largest collection of historical newspapers in private hands. That’s because Stephen Goldman decided that the small town was the perfect place for his retirement after 40 years as a periodontist on the Western Shore. It was also the perfect place to continue his real-life work, which has been the hunt for and collection of rare and early newspapers.



In fact, it was Dr. Goldman’s collection that served as the foundation of the NEWSEUM’s collection of historical newspapers before opening its $500 million building on Pennsylvania Avenue a few years ago. Those objects are now permanently on rotating display, but in the meantime, Stephen has almost entirely rebuilt his collection of over one million objects and stored in an exceptionally large storage building near his home.



The Spy, which took its name from the tradition of the Chestertown Spy (cc 1793) and the Massachusetts Spy (cc 1770), couldn’t have been more delighted to spend some time with Stephen as he talks about the unique legacy of newspapers in America and his journey in collecting them.

This video is approximately minutes in length. This was originally published in the Talbot Spy on June 7, 2017.