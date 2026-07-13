Every summer, some of the nation’s finest plein air painters return to Oxford with easels, brushes, and an extraordinary ability to capture the town’s timeless beauty.

As part of the Avalon Foundation’s Plein Air Easton festival, these artists spend days painting Oxford’s quiet streets, historic homes, working waterfront, and ever-changing Chesapeake skies directly from life. Their work does more than create beautiful paintings—it preserves a visual record of one of Maryland’s most treasured small towns, reminding residents and visitors alike why Oxford continues to inspire artists year after year.

This weekend, a Oxford Spy spy spent a few moments with several of these talented artists as they worked, offering a glimpse into both their creative process and the landscapes that continue to inspire them.