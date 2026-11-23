Few buildings are as closely tied to Oxford’s history and identity as the Robert Morris Inn. For generations, it has been a gathering place for residents and visitors alike. Today, its continued deterioration has become a growing source of frustration and concern for a community eager to preserve one of its most recognizable landmarks.

The situation has grown more complicated because of the property’s bankruptcy proceedings, delays in emergency repairs, and disagreements over who is responsible for moving the process forward. A recent hearing in federal bankruptcy court raised additional questions about why repairs authorized months ago have not yet been completed and whether the Town of Oxford has played any role in those delays.

Oxford Commissioner Dave Donovan has strong views on those questions. In a conversation with the Spy, Donovan challenges suggestions that the town has obstructed repairs, explains why commissioners have resisted calls to intervene formally in the bankruptcy case, and discusses what he believes the court must do to prevent further deterioration.

But beyond the legal disagreements lies a more fundamental question: What will it take to save the Robert Morris Inn? Donovan discusses the possibility of a court-supervised sale, the prospects for attracting a new investor, and why he believes the town cannot afford to purchase the property itself. The interview offers a detailed look at the town’s position, the obstacles ahead, and the uncertain future of one of Oxford’s most treasured landmarks.