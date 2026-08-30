August 10, 2015

When Ian Fleming and Mark Salter started out on their own after leaving the Inn at Perry Cabin in 2010, it was hard to imagine a more perfect pairing of professional skills. Ian, with years of experience in the hospitality trade, including managing some of the world’s most exclusive resorts with Michelin top ratings, matched with Mark’s legendary tenure as Perry Cabin’s executive chef, seemed made in heaven as they began as co-owners of the Robert Morris Inn in Oxford.



In fact, that match was not made in heaven but in Scotland. Almost thirty-two years ago, they became friends while working together at the Cromlix House Restaurant, one of the country’s most successful dining venues at the time, and credited with helping ignite a new era of fine dining in the United Kingdom.



Fast forward to 2015, after surviving the great recession and a host of major changes in the food and hospitality business, Ian and Mark look back in their Spy interview on their five years doing business on the Strand in Oxford.