Last night, the audience at the Oxford Community Center was treated to a breathtaking concert of classic jazz, filled with swinging rhythms, warm collaboration, inspired improvisation, and joyful interplay.

Two of jazz’s most devoted and engaging performers, pianist Joe Alterman and vocalist Lena Seikaly, were reunited by Al and Marty Sikes after an eight-year hiatus. Joining them on stage were bassist Jeff Reed and drummer Lenny Robinson, both accomplished musicians whose artistry elevated an already exceptional evening.

Alterman, smiling throughout the performance with his right foot constantly tapping, opened the program with Oscar Peterson’s “Blues.” Seikaly followed in a bright green dress accented with black lace, delivering a delightful rendition of “Tea for Two” in her rich, smooth voice. Throughout the evening, her improvisational scat singing added energy and spontaneity to every performance.

Positioned center stage, Seikaly used graceful gestures, subtle dance movements, and attentive stillness to highlight the improvisations of Alterman, Reed, and Robinson. Even when not playing, each musician remained fully engaged, listening closely and supporting the soloist.

One of the program’s strengths was the way Alterman and Seikaly connected the music to both jazz history and their personal experiences.

Many selections paid tribute to jazz legends, including Fats Waller’s “Honeysuckle Rose,” Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn’s “Daydream” and “I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart,” Antonio Carlos Jobim’s bossa nova classic “Corcovado (Quiet Nights of Quiet Stars),” Cole Porter’s “You’d Be So Nice to Come Home To,” and Sigmund Romberg and Mildred Bailey’s “Lover Come Back to Me.”

Alterman shared his affection for “Time After Time,” recalling how his mentor and friend Ahmad Jamal would perform memorable variations on the tune, inspiring elements of his own improvisation. Seikaly noted that one of the Ellington pieces held special meaning because singing it often soothed her infant son when he was inconsolable.

Choosing a favorite moment from such a rich program is difficult, but the group’s interpretation of Jobim’s “Corcovado” was pure magic. Alterman’s muted, pedal-sustained chords created an atmosphere that seemed to bring the song’s starlit setting into the room. Seikaly’s delicate scat phrases floated effortlessly above the accompaniment, beautifully illustrating the lyric’s sense of drifting “on the silence.”

The rhythm section was equally remarkable. Reed’s bass solos combined technical mastery with deep musicality, while Robinson’s imaginative work with sticks and brushes provided both excitement and subtlety. Their improvisations contributed as much to the evening’s success as those of Alterman and Seikaly.

Together, these four musicians demonstrated the joy, creativity, and emotional depth that make jazz such an enduring art form. The audience owes a debt of gratitude not only to the performers but also to Marty and Al Sikes, whose vision brought Joe Alterman and Lena Seikaly together once again for an extraordinary evening of music.

Cecilia Nobel is a retired psychiatrist who has served on several boards in Talbot County, including Critchlow Adkins Children’s Center, Women and Girls Fund of the Mid-Shore, and the Mid-Atlantic Symphony, for which she used to do publicity. At 16, she fell in love with the jazz of Dave Brubeck and Paul Desmond.