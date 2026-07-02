Dear Oxford Spy testers,

I think we have enough content to go public with the Oxford Spy next week. Thanks for helping with its launch, and start sharing the page.

As you can see on our homepage, each of the Spy’s three interests (public affairs, local art, and culture) is on display now, and I’m confident we’ll have enough content to make this a dynamic site for local engagement.

While the vast majority of articles will be posted to the Talbot Spy at the same time as we post on the Oxford site, I hope that as the newspaper develops, we’ll have readers interested in contributing only to the Oxford Spy.

So this is the time to share the Oxford Spy with your contacts, if you please. Sometime in the near future, we’ll add a subscription option ($5 a month) so that this modest revenue can help cover the Spy’s costs of covering Oxford.

This message will self-destruct in one week.

Dave

Please send any/all to the homepage or use this link



