Shore United Bank is proud to announce the opening of a full-service ATM at 104 Factory Street in Oxford, Maryland. The new ATM provides convenient banking access for Oxford residents and businesses.

“As we celebrate our 150th Anniversary as a bank, our new ATMs in Oxford and Tilghman are great examples of our unwavering commitment to the communities we serve,” says Abby Graves, Municipal Relationship Manager at Shore United Bank.

The new ATM provides Oxford residents and visitors with 24/7 access to essential banking services, including cash withdrawals, balance inquiries, and deposits. “We are proud of the relationship we have with the Town of Oxford and pleased that we were able to work together in providing the community members a full-service ATM as this further supports our mission,” says Butch Townsend, Regional President at Shore United Bank.