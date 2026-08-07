Presented by the Oxford Museum before a full house at St. Pauls Church, Oxford, MD on August 1, 2026.



The Museum thanks Art Murr, Mickey Terrone, David Poe, their support team, and special guest Town Crier, David Rose, for an educational and entertaining evening.

The debate featured Patriot Edward Lloyd IV, portrayed by Mickey Terrone, and Loyalist James Tighlman, portrayed by David Poe. The setting is a tavern where both debate their views, fears, and expectations regarding the Revolutionary War. Mickey and David are dressed in period clothes. Art Murr serves as the moderator from the present time, posing questions, offering perspectives, and hopefully keeping the debate on track, on time, and without bloodshed.