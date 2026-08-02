Summers have always been hot in Oxford, but around 1900, when this photograph was taken, there was no air conditioning. The only way to cool off on a sweltering day was to dive into the Tred Avon River. This group of young and not-so-young men posed for an unknown photographer after a swim off the ferry dock. Where were the girls?

From time to time, the Oxford Museum will share photographic images from its collection with The Oxford Spy. Some come with detailed documentation, some are complete mysteries, and most fall somewhere in the middle. They all provide a glimpse into village life over the past 150 years. We hope they will arouse curiosity and perhaps elicit memories that you can share with us. Enjoy the look back in time and come visit us at the Museum.