One of the pleasures of the Oxford Spy’s Time Capsule Project is finding people whose connection to the town might otherwise go unnoticed.

Waters Edward Turpin is one of them.

Born in Oxford in 1910, Turpin spent only his childhood here, leaving with his family when he was about twelve. He wasn't a prominent figure in town then. He was simply a boy growing up around the water, Black families, working people, and the stories of an older generation.

Turpin later became a college professor and novelist, and in his 1937 novel These Low Grounds, the Oxford of his childhood reappeared in fictional form. He called the town Herdford and the Tred Avon the Avondale, but much of the landscape, community life, and memory behind the book came from the world he had known as a boy.

For this installment of the Oxford Time Capsule, we thought the best way to introduce Turpin was to let some of that remembered Oxford speak through his own writing.

The Eastern Shore

Turpin begins with the landscape itself:

“It is a low, flat land, the Eastern Shore of Maryland. It crouches there between the Chesapeake on the west and the state of Delaware on the east.”

A little later, he gives the Shore a personality of its own:

“It crouches there, the Shore, like a sulking, neglected child, with its scattered hamlets, towns, and villages.”

The farmers farm, the river men work the streams, the canners pack the harvest, and generations are born and buried in the same low ground.

The Island

Then Turpin brings us directly into Oxford:

“The crab-house sat on that point of land known as The Island, at the juncture of the Avondale and Town Creek.”

He describes The Island as originally marshy ground that had gradually been made useful through the accumulation of oyster shells, separated from the rest of “Herdford” by a neck of soggy land.

For an Oxford reader almost ninety years later, Turpin's place is little mystery.

A Winter Night in Oxford

Perhaps the most vivid glimpse of community life comes inside the Good Brother’s Hall, which the Water’s Edge Museum identifies as having stood at the northeast corner of Tilghman and Stewart streets.

Turpin takes us inside for the annual oyster supper and dance:

“Bunting in many colors draped the ceiling and walls of the assembly-room.”

Long tables had been assembled from planks and sawhorses. The room had been decorated for the band.

And then comes the detail that almost allows us to walk into the room with him:

“An inviting smell of fried oysters pervaded the place.”

It was December in Oxford. The oyster supper and dance were underway.

Passages from Waters Edward Turpin, These Low Grounds, Harper & Brothers, 1937.