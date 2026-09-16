This very early view of passengers gathering at Oxford’s steamboat wharf dates from 1898. Regular steamboat service by the Maryland Steamboat Company and the Choptank Steamboat Company connected Oxford to ports around the Bay and offered day-trip excursions. The arrival of the huge vessels, with their towering walking-beam engines and smokestacks, was announced by blasts from their steam whistles and always drew a crowd. Regularly scheduled service to Oxford ended in 1932, twenty years before the Chesapeake Bay Bridge opened.

From time to time, the Oxford Museum will share photographic images from its collection with The Oxford Spy. Some come with detailed documentation, some are complete mysteries, and most fall somewhere in the middle. Together, they offer a glimpse into village life over the past 150 years. We hope they arouse curiosity and perhaps bring back memories you can share with us. Enjoy the look back in time and come visit us at the Museum.