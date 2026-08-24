The Robert Morris Inn has long been a cornerstone of Oxford commerce. But did you know that in addition to providing meals and lodging for more than a century, it once housed a bowling alley and general store? Jim Fry, shown here with his goods around 1930, operated his shop for years in the small, dilapidated structure believed to be Robert Morris’s original home, on the south side of the main building. Care for a Coca-Cola or a pack of Spud cigarettes?

From time to time, the Oxford Museum will share photographic images from its collection with The Oxford Spy. Some come with detailed documentation, some are complete mysteries, and most fall somewhere in the middle. They all provide a glimpse into village life over the past 150 years. We hope they will arouse curiosity and perhaps elicit memories that you can share with us. Enjoy the look back in time and come visit us at the Museum.