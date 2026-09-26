General Tench Tilghman initiated the construction of Oxford’s Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Richard Upjohn designed the neo-Gothic building, and its granite walls and arches slowly rose in the 1850s. But the structure was not completed until 1902, due to interruptions from the Civil War and a lack of funds. For five decades, it remained a peaceful and scenic “ruin” and a favorite place for a stroll or a picnic

From time to time, the Oxford Museum will share photographic images from its collection with The Oxford Spy. Some come with detailed documentation, some are complete mysteries, and most fall somewhere in the middle. Together, they offer a glimpse into village life over the past 150 years. We hope they arouse curiosity and perhaps bring back memories you can share with us. Enjoy the look back in time and come visit us at the Museum.