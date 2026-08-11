For as long as there have been boats in Oxford, there have been boat races. Before there was the Tred Avon Yacht Club that we know today, there was the Kap Dun Club. (Say the name out loud...) Modest by today’s standards, it was established in 1931 as a gathering place for local swimmers and recreational sailors and a convenor of regattas and celebrations. It took just 6 years to outgrow its facilities and its name.

From time to time, the Oxford Museum will share photographic images from its collection with The Oxford Spy. Some come with detailed documentation, some are complete mysteries, and most fall somewhere in the middle. They all provide a glimpse into village life over the past 150 years. We hope they will arouse curiosity and perhaps elicit memories that you can share with us. Enjoy the look back in time and come visit us at the Museum.