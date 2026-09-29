At a public engagement meeting on Oxford’s Mill and Tillman Street stormwater project yesterday, town officials outlined a first phase of drainage improvements while residents pressed for answers about flooding problems that extend beyond the current work.

The grant-funded project will include new underground stormwater pipe, reconstructed drainage swales, catch basins, culvert work, and tide control infrastructure. Town Manager Holly Wahl said Oxford is using its own Public Works employees for the project, saving at least $150,000. The town must complete the work before the end of the calendar year to use the grant funding.

A central issue is the neighborhood’s heavy reliance on the Bank Street outfall. Town officials explained that water from several streets is now competing for the same route out, creating a bottleneck during heavy rain and high water. The Mill and Tillman work is intended to give that water another path and provide additional underground storage so it can move out more quickly when conditions allow.

Officials also made it clear that the project is not expected to eliminate flooding. During high tidal conditions, water can still pond until the tide falls and the tide gates reopen. The purpose of the project is to improve drainage and shorten the amount of time water remains in streets and low-lying areas.

That limitation became the main source of concern during the meeting. Residents from Stewart Street and nearby properties described standing water, questionable culvert elevations, and drainage patterns that they said have changed over time. One resident said his house had taken on about 11½ inches of water twice in ten years when heavy rain and high tides occurred together.

Some of those problems are outside the scope of the current project. Officials said a later phase could extend drainage improvements toward Stewart Street and connect that area to the new system at Norton Street. Other improvements could require additional town funding, further engineering work or agreements with private property owners.

Wahl said the town needs to look at the drainage problem comprehensively because water moves across multiple streets and properties and there are existing blockages throughout the system.

The meeting showed that the Mill and Tillman work is an important first step, but not a complete solution to Oxford’s larger stormwater and tidal flooding problems.

Watch the full meeting here.

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