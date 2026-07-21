The future of Oxford’s historic Odd Fellows Hall was discussed during the town’s Historic District Commission meeting on July 20.

The owner of the building, located at 201 Tilghman Street, described efforts to preserve the property, secure an individual listing on the National Register of Historic Places, and find a long-term use for the first floor. The owner has contacted several preservation organizations and explored grants and historic tax credits.

Built in the 1890s, the hall once served as an important meeting and social center for Oxford’s African American community. Over the years, the building has also contained businesses and apartments.

Flooding remains the largest immediate problem. The owner said the property flooded in 2020 and 2024 and that potential commercial tenants have been reluctant to lease the space because of that history. Commission members also discussed the condition of the foundation. One member said substantial repairs may eventually be required, while the owner said the building has been inspected regularly and has not shown recent movement.



Possible uses discussed included apartments, an art or professional space, and a small boatbuilding program connected to Oxford’s maritime history. Members also suggested that a nonprofit organization might make the property eligible for additional preservation funding.



No formal action was taken during the presentation.