James Tilghman

Was independence worth the risk? The Oxford Museum will bring the arguments of 1776 back to life Saturday, Aug. 1, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church, 225 S. Morris St. in Oxford.

Set in a colonial tavern, the program features Mickey Terrone as Patriot Edward Lloyd IV and David Poe as Tory James Tilghman. Dressed in period clothing, the two will debate their loyalties, fears and expectations as the colonies move toward war. Art Murr will serve as a present-day moderator and attempt to keep the debate on track—and without bloodshed. The event is free.

The program complements the museum’s 2026 exhibition, “Carried on the Tide: The Rise and Fall of Colonial Oxford,” which explores how the Revolution divided local loyalties and brought the collapse of Oxford’s once-busy trade with Britain.

For more information, contact the Oxford Museum at 410-226-0191 or theoxfordmuseum@gmail.com.