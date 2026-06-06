The Oxford Museum is now accepting nominations for the annual Douglas Hanks Jr. Oxford Preservation Award. The award was established in 2006 in memory of and in honor of Doug Hanks, a lifetime Oxford resident who cherished the unique history of his hometown. He lent his considerable energies to the exploration of Oxford’s history and the preservation of the town’s heritage. The award recognizes extraordinary efforts made by individuals or groups to further preserve the unique history and heritage of the town and its surrounding area.

Qualifying activities for the award are:

Restoration and Renovation Projects

Outstanding Service in Preservation

Stewardship

Lifetime Contributions

More Information about the award along with the nomination form are available at www.oxfordmuseummd.org . All nominations must be received by July 1, 2026. Mail to Doug Hanks Award Committee, c/o Oxford Museum, P.O. Box 131, Oxford, MD 21654. The award will be presented at the July 18th garden reception of the museum.