The Oxford Commissioners spent much of their latest meeting yesterday reviewing proposed changes to the town’s lease with the Oxford Community Center, and both sides indicated that an agreement may be close.

The town owns the OCC property and building and leases it to the Community Center. Commissioners said their main concerns are making sure the town and taxpayers are adequately protected through insurance and liability coverage, particularly for events where alcohol is served, and making sure the town receives enough information about outside organizations using the building.

One remaining issue is how to define a “sublease.” A commissioner said he views most outside uses of the building as within the town’s approval authority, while OCC representatives and their attorney appear to interpret it differently. Both sides said they want to resolve the issue, and the town plans to schedule a workshop with attorneys and OCC representatives to review the latest documents.

OCC representatives offered to continue the discussion that evening, noting they had previously submitted proposed revisions. Commissioners said they had received the latest version only hours before the meeting and preferred to review it before further negotiation.

The commissioners also approved a no-cost traffic study examining the possible installation of speed cameras on Oxford Road. The study will look at traffic volume, speeding, potential camera locations and whether ticket revenue would be sufficient to cover operating costs. Any decision to install cameras would come back to the commissioners later.

Oxford received special state authorization to use speed cameras on the road following a fatality. During public comment, a resident cited earlier town speed-monitoring data showing more than 223,000 vehicles entering town during FY2024 and said the data already showed a significant number of speeding vehicles. Town officials said the new study is intended in part to determine whether a camera system would be financially workable.

Parking and municipal code enforcement also received considerable attention. Commissioners discussed asking the Planning Commission to take a broader look at parking throughout Oxford, including Pierce Street, overflow parking and parking needs during major events. Possible ideas included angled parking in some locations and better directions to alternative parking areas.

The discussion also highlighted questions about who is responsible for enforcing different town rules. Sheriff’s deputies generally enforce state laws, while town officials have authority over municipal citations and permitting violations. The town manager said she plans to review parking signs with the Sheriff’s Office to determine where deputies may be able to assist with enforcement.

Several residents raised concerns during public comment about parking and consistency in code enforcement. Commissioners said the town is continuing to modernize its permitting and enforcement systems and acknowledged that additional work remains.

Watch the full meeting here.

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