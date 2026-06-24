Oxford residents will temporarily lose a municipal service after commissioners voted Monday night to suspend bulk trash and yard waste collection during July and August while Public Works crews focus on a growing list of infrastructure projects.

Town officials said the decision was driven by staffing demands as Public Works prepares to undertake several stormwater improvement projects, complete water meter installations, and meet deadlines associated with state and federal funding.

“We have significant projects that Public Works has to get done, and they’re very timely,” Town Manager Holly Wahl told commissioners. “If they are spending two days a week doing this, we’re not going to be able to get those projects done.”

The suspension was approved on a divided vote after an extended discussion about the future of Oxford’s collection program and whether the service can continue in its current form.

Commissioners debated alternatives ranging from reduced pickup schedules to requiring residents to bag leaves and yard waste. Some argued that bagged collection could be more efficient and improve the appearance of town streets, while others expressed concern about the burden such a requirement could place on older residents.

Commissioner David Donovan suggested reducing the frequency of some collection services while maintaining regular leaf pickup during the fall season, when demand is highest.

The discussion drew immediate reaction from residents.

During public comment, Oxford resident Russ Gray argued that leaf, yard debris, and bulk collection are among the services that help distinguish Oxford from neighboring communities.

“These programs are more than a line item in a budget,” Gray said. “They are one of the visible signs where residents receive value for their tax dollars.”

Gray cautioned that reductions in municipal services can have consequences beyond budget savings.

“The loss of community is a cost that cannot be measured on a spreadsheet,” he said.

Other residents questioned whether requiring leaves to be bagged would truly reduce labor costs and noted that handling heavy bags of wet leaves could create challenges for both homeowners and town workers.

Town officials indicated they will use the summer pause to review alternatives, examine practices in neighboring municipalities, and continue searching for private contractors who might be able to assist with collection services in the future.

Major Stormwater Projects Advance

Much of the meeting was devoted to stormwater management projects intended to address chronic flooding concerns throughout Oxford.

Commissioners authorized the release of a request for proposals for improvements at The Strand, where recurring flooding has generated years of discussion among residents and town officials.

Town Engineer Wayne Ewing presented revised plans that incorporate feedback from residents, property owners, and marina operators. The project includes drainage improvements, bioretention facilities, roadway modifications, and beach-access enhancements designed to reduce standing water and improve stormwater treatment.

The project is estimated to cost approximately $390,000, with roughly $300,000 expected to come from state funding sources.

Commissioners also authorized further cost estimates for drainage improvements near Market and Jefferson streets and reviewed plans for a larger multi-phase drainage project affecting Mill, Tilghman, Norton, and Stewart streets.

Ewing said portions of the latter project could potentially be completed by town crews, reducing costs while addressing some of Oxford’s most persistent flooding problems.

Retirement Benefit Raises Questions

Commissioners also spent time discussing language in the town’s employee manual describing a retiree reimbursement benefit available to certain employees.

The discussion centered on a provision stating that the town’s retiree reimbursement plan provides a stipend to offset the cost of supplemental insurance for employees who meet specified service requirements. Commissioners noted that the manual does not clearly define reimbursable expenses, how the reimbursement amount is determined, or the potential long-term cost of the benefit to future employees.

Commissioner David Donovan questioned whether the language provides sufficient clarity about the town’s future obligations and suggested that commissioners should better understand the potential financial implications before extending the benefit to additional employees.

Donovan also argued that if the town determines enhanced compensation is necessary to attract or retain a future employee, it may be preferable to address that need through current compensation rather than creating an undefined future obligation.

Commissioners agreed the issue warrants additional review and said they would revisit the provision before making any new hires under the existing policy. The employee manual was approved, but the retirement benefits section is expected to be returned for further discussion.

Short-Term Rental Rules Continue Review

Commissioners also continued work on revisions to Oxford’s short-term rental ordinance.

The proposed changes would strengthen enforcement against property owners and rental agents who advertise or operate short-term rentals without proper licensing.

Discussion centered on how severe penalties should be for violations and whether sanctions against real estate agencies should be reduced from three years to one year.

The ordinance is expected to return for formal introduction and public hearing at a future meeting.

In other business, commissioners approved appointments to several town boards and commissions, authorized temporary lighting for Fourth of July parking areas, approved the purchase of a tide-gate valve for stormwater management, and adopted amendments to the town’s employee manual.