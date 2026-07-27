Oxford commissioners continued discussions about the use of the Oxford Community Center during their July 24th meeting and examined proposed requirements for outside organizations and individuals who use the center.

The town is aiming for consistent policies regarding insurance, indemnification, alcohol service, and conduct for those using the facility. Commissioners want copies of agreements and basic details about events before they occur.

The Oxford Community Center recommended incorporating many of these requirements into its own use policy rather than creating a separate town-approved agreement. Its attorney mentioned that amending the current lease would need approval from both parties.

Commissioners expressed concern that an OCC policy could later be altered without town approval. They referred to the original 1980 lease, which grants the town authority to approve or reject subleases of the property.

This discussion followed several months of negotiations between the town and the Community Center. Commissioners also mentioned a recent event involving alcohol that the town learned about shortly before it occurred.

No OCC representative attended the meeting to directly address the commissioners’ comments. The commissioners outlined several provisions they want included in future agreements, such as insurance, indemnification, and alcohol-related protections. They also emphasized that the town should receive copies of agreements with outside users before events.

No final agreement has been reached between the town and the Oxford Community Center, and discussions are expected to continue.

Leaf and limb collection

The town received two proposals for leaf and limb collection.

One proposal estimated that continuing a service similar to the current curbside program would cost approximately $108,000 a year. Requiring residents to place leaves and debris in bags or approved containers could reduce the estimated cost to about $45,000 annually.

Another proposal would allow collected material to be stored and periodically ground at the Public Works property. That option could eliminate a debris dumpster that currently costs the town about $20,000 a year.

Commissioners discussed collection schedules, enforcement, and the rules residents would be expected to follow. They said the public should have an opportunity to review the options before a final decision is made.

The town manager will work with Public Works and return with recommendations at a future meeting.

Stormwater projects

Commissioners approved up to $150,000 for drainage improvements near Mill Street and Tilghman Street.

They also approved additional spending for work near Market and Jefferson streets. A nearby resident asked the town to examine an existing drainage ditch to ensure water can continue to flow through the area after the work is completed.

The town plans to use the remaining federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for the stormwater projects.

And in other business, the commissioners canceled their July 28 meeting because of scheduling conflicts.

The entire meeting can be viewed here.