The Oxford Community Center has announced the appointment of three new Trustees to its Board: Gordon L. “G.L.” Fronk, Emily R. Griswold, and Michael J. Klein. The appointments were made on Thursday, April 30. The organization also announced the election of new Board officers, with Molly Sause serving as President and Tracy Cronlund as Vice President. Pam Baker and Val Cavalheri will continue in their roles as Treasurer and Secretary, respectively.

“As the Oxford Community Center continues to grow, we are pleased to welcome these new Trustees and officers to our Board,” said Executive Director Liza Ledford. “Each brings valuable experience and a strong commitment to the community. We also appreciate the continued service of our returning officers.”

Gordon L. “G.L.” Fronk –Fronk is a commercial insurance professional with experience across hospitality, retail, and risk management. Currently with Joseph W. McCartin Insurance, he brings a client-focused approach shaped by years in service-driven industries. Fronk is actively involved in the Talbot Chamber of Commerce and the Tred Avon Yacht Club, where he has held leadership roles. A resident of the Eastern Shore since 2009 and Oxford since 2020, he enjoys sailing and outdoor life and is committed to supporting the long-term vitality of the Oxford community.

Emily R. Griswold –Griswold is the founder of Griswold Travel, a boutique agency specializing in curated cultural and historical travel experiences. Raised in Easton, she attended The Country School, Middlesex School, and American University before returning to Talbot County to raise her family. Griswold has been an active supporter of numerous local organizations, including the Oxford Community Center, Plein Air Easton, and Talbot Interfaith Shelter. She lives in Oxford and enjoys traveling, cooking, and spending time outdoors with her family.

Michael J. Klein –Klein is a retired insurance executive with more than 40 years of experience. He served as President and co-owner of Klein Agency and as Chairman of the Board of United States Surety Company. A graduate of Towson University and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who achieved the rank of Sergeant, Klein has been a part-time resident of Oxford since 1983 and spends winters in Florida. He is the founder of The Michael and Nancy Klein Foundation and remains actively engaged in local philanthropy and community service.

Molly Sause, President – Sause is a Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) and Chief Financial Officer of AFG Wealth in Easton. She earned her MA in Educational Leadership and taught middle school math for more than 21 years as a National Board Certified Teacher in Chicago Public Schools and Maryland. She also served as an AVID Coordinator in Anne Arundel County, supporting first-generation college students. Molly and her husband, Brett, live in Oxford with their daughter, Emily.

Tracy Cronlund, Vice President – Cronlund is a sales and marketing leader who currently heads Enterprise Sales at Cresta, an AI technology company. She has held senior roles at several growth-focused companies and serves on the Board of Talbot Hospice. Tracy lives in Oxford with her family and enjoys boating, tennis, and community involvement.

Together, these Trustees and officers reflect the Oxford Community Center’s commitment to strong leadership, community engagement, and continued growth.

About Oxford Community Center: The Oxford Community Center, located in the heart of Oxford, Maryland, is a vibrant hub for cultural, educational, and recreational activities. It strives to foster a sense of community, provide enrichment opportunities, and celebrate the diversity of interests and talents present in the region.

For more information about the Oxford Community Center, please visit our website at www.oxfordcc.org or contact us at admin@oxfordcc.org.