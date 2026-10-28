After more than eight months of negotiations, the Town of Oxford and the Oxford Community Center have reached an agreement over the Center’s lease, ending a dispute involving insurance, liability, and the nonprofit organization’s independence.

At their October 27 meeting, Oxford commissioners unanimously approved a second lease amendment and accompanying policies governing use of the town-owned property.

As Oxford Spy readers know, the disagreement centered on how the town could protect itself from liability without getting involved in the Community Center's daily operations. The town sought stronger insurance protections, particularly for events involving outside organizations, while Center representatives worried that some proposed requirements would interfere with their ability to manage programs and rentals.

Under the agreement, the Center will continue operating independently while providing insurance coverage and liability protections for the town. The arrangement follows earlier negotiations establishing general liability requirements of $2 million per occurrence and $4 million aggregate for the Center, and $1 million and $2 million, respectively, for renters.

Commissioner David Donovan read a joint statement from the commissioners and the Community Center Board of Trustees announcing the resolution.

“After more than eight months of conversations, meetings, and thoughtful consideration, we have found a path forward together,” the statement said.

The statement emphasized that the agreement preserves the Center’s independence while addressing the town’s responsibility to protect public property.

The approval ends a series of sometimes contentious public discussions over the relationship between the town and one of Oxford’s principal community institutions.

$50,000 in Façade Grants Approved

Commissioners also approved distributing $50,000 in façade improvement grants among four Oxford properties.

The Oxford Inn and Babe’s Fine Spirits & Provisions will each receive $20,000, Sandaway Suites & Beach will receive $8,000, and the historic Odd Fellows Lodge will receive $2,000. The grants require matching funds and remain subject to applicable state approvals.

The decision followed a debate over whether the town should concentrate its funding on larger projects near Oxford’s entrance or distribute the money among all four applicants.

Commission President Katrina Greer favored larger awards that would have a more substantial visual impact, while Commissioners Norman Bell and David Donovan supported helping all four properties.

The final allocation represented a compromise, directing most of the funding toward the two larger commercial projects while providing smaller grants to the other applicants.

Higher Dock Fees Considered

Commissioners also discussed raising fees for Oxford’s 43 town-managed boat slips to help finance substantial dock repairs.

Town Manager Holly Wahl said the repairs would cost at least six figures. Current slip fees generate approximately $25,000 annually, while a proposed increase could raise collections to approximately $50,000.

Donovan questioned whether the increases would place an unreasonable burden on working watermen, whose businesses already face financial pressures. He suggested raising recreational boating fees more substantially while reducing the proposed increase for commercial fishermen.

Commissioners generally supported finding additional money for dock maintenance but deferred a final decision on the fee schedule. Revised figures are expected to return for consideration before the January 2027 slip renewals.

Watch the full meeting here.

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