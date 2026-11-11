Oxford commissioners remain committed to preserving the historic Robert Morris Inn, but a proposal for the town to intervene in the property’s federal bankruptcy proceedings encountered renewed resistance at their November 10 meeting.

Commissioner David Donovan questioned whether the town has a legal basis to enter the case, what it would hope to accomplish, and how much taxpayers might have to spend. His comments followed continued requests from the Friends of the Robert Morris Inn, a citizens group urging Oxford to take a more active role in protecting the landmark.

Donovan said the group had not provided sufficient answers to questions he raised at an earlier meeting. He also responded to criticism from Oxford resident Al Sikes, who had suggested that Donovan was raising obstacles rather than addressing the potential benefits of intervention.

“I can assure you, these were not straw men,” Donovan said, defending his concerns about the legal and financial implications of entering the bankruptcy case.

Donovan estimated that determining whether the town could intervene might itself cost thousands, potentially tens of thousands, of dollars in legal fees, with additional expenses if Oxford pursued court action. He questioned whether such an effort could produce meaningful results before winter, when further deterioration of the building remains a concern.

The discussion underscored a distinction between supporting preservation and becoming a participant in litigation. In October, commissioners adopted a proclamation supporting the inn’s rehabilitation and offering assistance to prospective investors navigating local regulations and preservation opportunities. That action did not commit public funding or authorize involvement in the bankruptcy.

Commissioner Norman Bell acknowledged the frustration surrounding the inn’s condition, saying town officials want to help but see limited options while the property remains tied up in court. During public comments, residents pressed commissioners to clarify what information the preservation group would need to provide to move the discussion forward.

There was, however, a potentially encouraging development concerning emergency repairs.

Town Manager Holly Wahl reported that an emergency repair permit had been issued, but the original contractor withdrew before completing the work. She said another contractor had contacted Town Hall during the week and was working with the owner. The repairs had not been confirmed as underway.

The Robert Morris Inn, one of Oxford’s most recognizable historic landmarks, was condemned earlier this year following water damage and other safety concerns. Its future remains complicated by bankruptcy proceedings and uncertainty over ownership and restoration costs.

For now, the commissioners appear willing to consider specific proposals for saving the inn, but unwilling to commit town resources to bankruptcy litigation without a clearer legal justification and a defined objective.

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