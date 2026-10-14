The future of the historic Robert Morris Inn took center stage at Tuesday’s Oxford Commissioners meeting, with town officials adopting a formal proclamation supporting its preservation and rehabilitation following an extended discussion with State Sen. Johnny Mautz.

The proclamation signals the town’s willingness to help prospective investors navigate local regulations, explore preservation funding and identify opportunities for redevelopment. But commissioners made clear that Oxford is not offering to purchase the property, finance its restoration or approve a particular redevelopment plan.

The inn remains condemned and tied up in bankruptcy proceedings. Commission President Katrina Greer reported that the bankruptcy court had permitted limited repairs, but the town learned those repairs would not proceed for now.

Mautz cautioned that state assistance would be limited without a viable redevelopment proposal and a clearer ownership situation. He suggested that nonprofit ownership might create additional funding opportunities, although that approach could take considerably longer than attracting a private investor.

Commissioner David Donovan questioned how much influence the town could realistically exercise while the property remains in bankruptcy.

“I think we’re getting the cart a little before the horse here,” Donovan said, noting that the town has little control over decisions about the property’s sale and future ownership.

The discussion also exposed differing views about whether the historic inn can be financially viable. One resident warned that the cost of purchasing and rehabilitating the property could make a traditional hotel operation impractical, while others urged the town to help attract investors who could preserve the building.

Oxford resident Al Sikes said continued deterioration could amount to demolition by neglect. He urged officials to consider placing the town’s proclamation before the bankruptcy court.

Mautz agreed to contact the Maryland Department of Commerce and Talbot County’s economic development director about possible assistance.

The commissioners subsequently approved the proclamation, which supports preservation and adaptive reuse but explicitly commits no public funding or regulatory approval.

In other business, commissioners authorized $512,501 for stormwater, curb and sidewalk installation, tree protection and bulkhead improvements associated with the Oxford Comprehensive Shoreline Resilience Project. The authorization is contingent upon approval of $300,000 in grant funding from the Maryland Department of the Environment.

The action followed an earlier public works session and represents another step in the town’s effort to address drainage problems and protect vulnerable properties from flooding.

Town Manager Holly Wahl also reported that stormwater improvements on Mill and Tilghman streets were expected to begin shortly. Work on Oxford’s new water well had reached approximately 945 feet, and arsenic-removal improvements were scheduled to begin later in October.

An upgrade to the town’s water system monitoring equipment encountered a setback when bids came in at prices considered too high. Officials are working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to revise specifications and reduce the cost.

The meeting also revealed continuing frustration over Oxford’s decision to shift leaf and yard waste collection away from town public works employees and toward private contractors.

Donovan questioned whether the current arrangement, providing two collections with a limit of three bags each, would be sufficient for residents whose properties receive large amounts of leaves from town-owned trees.

Greer defended the change, emphasizing that the public works department needs to concentrate on stormwater projects rather than routine leaf collection.

She said the town could adjust its contracts and consider additional collection services, but made clear that public works employees would not return to their former leaf collection duties.

Residents raised concerns about whether the new system adequately serves homeowners who perform their own yard maintenance, particularly those with large trees and limited resources to hire private contractors.

The discussion expanded into a contentious exchange over landscaping equipment, noise restrictions and differences in wealth among Oxford residents. One speaker proposed tighter operating hours and a transition to electric leaf blowers. Another objected to the speaker’s references to landscaping workers’ ethnicity and cautioned against restrictions that could unfairly burden people working outdoors during the summer.

Donovan suggested that any eventual requirement for quieter equipment should be phased in over several years to give contractors time to replace existing machinery.

Earlier in the meeting, Donovan had appealed for greater civility following an unpleasant incident involving town employees. He urged residents to avoid personal attacks as disagreements over town policies continue.

Commissioners also introduced revisions to Oxford’s ethics ordinance, with a public hearing scheduled for November 10. The proposed changes address issues including recusal, confidentiality and the handling of ethics complaints.

The commissioners also approved a charter amendment concerning absentee voting procedures ahead of the June 15, 2027, town election.

In a separate work session, officials discussed distributing $50,000 in state-funded commercial facade improvement grants. Applications included renovations proposed by the Oxford Inn, Pope’s Tavern, the historic Odd Fellows Lodge, and Sandaway. Commissioners expressed interest in improvements that would enhance the appearance of businesses near the entrance to town, while questions about eligibility and the possible sale of Sandaway remained unresolved. No final allocations were made.

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