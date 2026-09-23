The future of the Robert Morris Inn dominated the Oxford Commissioners meeting as a citizens’ group urged the town to take a more active role in preserving the historic property while it remains in Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Al Sikes, speaking for the Friends of the RMI group, urged Oxford to “assert itself in the bankruptcy proceeding” and emphasize the importance of preserving the inn. The group consists of Sikes, Dick Deerin, Steve Tull and Cameron MacTavish, according to its September 8 letter to the commissioners. That letter argued that the bankruptcy should not become “a demolition event” and that the town should work to preserve the property while a change in ownership is pursued.

MacTavish told commissioners that despite being vacant, unconditioned and suffering from a leaking roof, the historic wing remains in surprisingly good condition. “It is not too late to save this building,” he said, warning that “another winter with a leaky roof and no heat” could allow mold to spread and deterioration to accelerate.

The discussion became more pointed over plans for a temporary roof repair. Tull, a Maryland-licensed contractor who said he had been retained by the owner and lender, maintained that the proposed work did not require a permit. Town Manager Holly Wahl said the town needed specifications so its building inspector could determine whether structural work was involved. MacTavish described the repair as “totally non structural” and intended to stop water intrusion through the winter.

Deerin also urged commissioners to adopt a resolution formally recognizing the importance of the Robert Morris Inn and supporting its successful redevelopment. The discussion referenced a separate proposal submitted by Oxford resident Karen Wayland, who recommended a resolution of support, expedited town review for a qualified buyer and a citizen-led preservation effort. Commissioners expressed support for developing appropriate language while emphasizing that the town cannot favor a particular buyer.

The other major discussion involved the Oxford Community Center and the town’s continuing effort to revise insurance and lease provisions. OCC Board President Molly Sause said the center had already agreed to substantial changes involving insurance and indemnification and argued that additional requirements could make community use of the facility more difficult. By the end of the discussion, the principal unresolved issue was insurance requirements for certain outside vendors. The town plans to seek further guidance from its insurer before revised documents return for approval.

Commissioners also approved returning escrow funds to the two homeowners remaining in Oxford’s FEMA home-elevation program. Commissioner David Donovan sharply criticized the experience, saying the grant had been “so badly designed” that it was, in his view, “doomed to fail.” He said it consumed an “inordinate amount of time” and should be a lesson for the town when evaluating future grants.

Watch the full meeting here.

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