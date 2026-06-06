The Oxford Commissioners used Tuesday night’s budget hearing to strongly defend the town’s partnership with the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office while warning residents that rebuilding a local police department could trigger major tax increases.

Much of the discussion centered on public concerns about policing, staffing, and long-term town finances before commissioners unanimously approved the FY2027 General Fund Budget and Stormwater/Shoreline Protection Budget.

Commissioners argued that the current hybrid arrangement with the Sheriff’s Office provides more patrol coverage at a lower cost than restoring an independent Oxford police force. During an extended discussion, officials highlighted recruitment challenges, pension costs, and the risk that newly hired officers will eventually leave for larger departments.

The board also pushed back against rumors circulating in town about possible financial instability. Commissioners stressed repeatedly that Oxford is not facing bankruptcy, but is instead trying to prepare for future infrastructure expenses, including stormwater mitigation and wastewater system upgrades.

The adopted budget maintains the town property tax rate at 32 cents per $100 of assessed property value.

Several amendments were approved during the hearing, including:

adding roughly $39,000 for yard debris removal expenses,

updating permit and inspection fee schedules,

adding a new flood-zone construction permit fee,

and incorporating anticipated Maryland Department of Environment grant funding into the stormwater budget.

Stormwater management and shoreline flooding along the Strand also generated questions from residents. Officials said the town is still finalizing a scope of work and request for proposals tied to future flood mitigation efforts, but emphasized that no final construction plan has yet been approved.

Town Manager reports included updates on several ongoing projects:

installation of new water meters,

possible temporary reductions in leaf-and-limb collection to free up Public Works crews,

reopening progress at the Oxford Post Office,

installation of a full-service ATM,

and resubmission of a federal BRIC grant application tied to Bank Street flood mitigation.

Public comment remained orderly but reflected underlying concerns about staffing, service levels, and long-term infrastructure costs. One resident questioned whether Public Works staffing pressures were being overstated, while another requested additional safety signage near the town beach after several reported foot injuries.

The meeting concluded with commissioners entering closed session for personnel matters.