The Spy tradition of long-form profiles of those running for public office continues with our interview with Katrina Greer, the only candidate on the ballot for a town commissioner seat in Oxford this June. As with our previous candidate profiles, the interview covers a candidate’s background, motivation for running, local issues, and campaign priorities, and, if they are incumbents, provides their analysis of the last three years in office.

The Oxford election will be held on June 16th. Polls will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Oxford Community Services Building, 101 Market Street.