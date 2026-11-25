Oxford commissioners voted Tuesday night to send a letter to the federal bankruptcy judge overseeing the Robert Morris Inn, disputing claims that the town was responsible for delays in repairing the historic property and requesting an earlier court hearing.

The letter, addressed to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Elizabeth L. Gunn, also states the commissioners’ belief that a sale supervised by the bankruptcy court offers the only practical means of preserving the inn under new ownership.

At the November 24 meeting, Commissioner David Donovan read the proposed letter, which challenges representations made by Christianna Cathcart, the property owner’s bankruptcy attorney, during a November 18 status conference.

The dispute centers on $15,000 in roof repairs authorized by the court in April. According to the town, an emergency repair permit was issued within 48 hours of a September 29 request. The contractor subsequently withdrew after raising concerns about mold and, according to the town’s account, receiving no direction from the property owner on how to proceed.

A second contractor contacted the town in November but, according to the commissioners’ letter, never submitted a permit application. The town maintains that it neither refused a permit nor required additional roof work as a condition of approval.

Commissioners contend that the statements made during the bankruptcy hearing misrepresented the town’s role in the delay. These allegations have not been independently adjudicated, and the debtor’s attorney’s response to the town’s letter was not available for this report.

Morris Street Development, LLC, which owns the Robert Morris Inn property, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on January 28, 2026, in the District of Columbia.

Commissioners also thanked the Friends of the Robert Morris Inn for bringing the latest court developments to their attention. They expressed hope that the town and the citizens group could work together more closely as the bankruptcy proceedings continue.

The commissioners authorized sending the letter subject to corrections to several date references. They hope the court will schedule another status conference before January 20, the date identified at the meeting for the next hearing.

Other Oxford Business

Commissioners approved new boat slip rates effective January 1, 2027. Annual recreational rates will range from $1,000 to $2,750, depending on location, with substantially lower rates for qualifying commercial watermen and active Oxford Volunteer Fire Company members. The revised policy also clarifies eligibility requirements and waiting list procedures.

Commissioners approved safety and privacy improvements to Town Hall costing less than $15,000, despite objections from several residents concerned that a physical barrier between employees and visitors would undermine Oxford’s welcoming small-town atmosphere. Town Manager Holly Wahl defended the improvements as necessary for employee safety and confidential conversations.

Wahl also reported that Oxford had received confirmation of $300,000 in state funding for stormwater improvements at the Strand. Separately, commissioners rejected a request from the Historic District Commission for an additional $35,000 to give a new sidewalk a brick appearance, expressing greater interest in improving accessibility to the beach.

The town is also preparing to dispute an $81,530 payment demand from the University of Maryland Finance Center for monitoring services associated with the Strand project. According to Wahl’s written report, the town has identified questions about the validity of a 2024 agreement and whether the required services were completed.

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