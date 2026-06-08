The Town of Oxford and the Oxford Community Center seem to be nearing an agreement on revisions to the community center’s lease after a special commissioners’ work session on Monday afternoon.

No formal vote was taken during the meeting, which was solely a work session, and commissioners said any final agreement would need to be approved at a regular public meeting.

The discussion focused on several issues related to the long-standing lease between the town and the Oxford Community Center, including liability protection, insurance requirements, maintenance responsibilities, and language in the original 1980 lease.

Commission President Katrina Greer stated that the town aimed to simplify the discussion and was not interested in managing the center’s events or finances. She added that the town’s main concerns were indemnification, public purpose, maintaining the center’s nonprofit status, and clarifying who is responsible for interior and exterior maintenance.

Much of the meeting revolved around insurance and indemnification. Town officials emphasized the need for language that would protect both the town and the community center from claims related to events at the facility. Representatives from the Oxford Community Center acknowledged the town’s concerns but questioned how far indemnification should extend beyond insurance coverage.

The parties also discussed whether to amend the original 1980 lease, create a new agreement, or use a memorandum of understanding. While community center representatives expressed interest in keeping the original lease, town officials and legal counsel argued that the document should be updated to reflect current ownership and remove outdated references to Talbot County.

By the end of the meeting, both sides agreed that the earlier discussion had been broader than necessary and that the remaining issues could be addressed in a more focused document.

Town Attorney Lyndsey Ryan and representatives for the Oxford Community Center are expected to continue working on revised language for future review by the commissioners.

Several participants said the meeting helped clarify concerns on both sides. No final decision was made.

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