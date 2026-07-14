I knew Lindsey Graham and considered him a friend. Many years ago, when Graham served in the House of Representatives, I met with him multiple times in his office. He was friendly, a good listener, and obviously committed to doing the right thing for South Carolina. The positive descriptions of Graham’s character and his amicability with other legislators we are reading about now are consistent with the Graham I knew.

Graham’s commitment to Donald Trump in recent years, especially after his friend, Senator John McCain (R-AZ) died, disappointed me. When Trump rehabilitated his political career after all but destroying it with January 6 and related efforts to overturn the 2020 election, I was disappointed again with Graham’s continued support of Trump, but I never doubted Graham believed in what he was doing. Graham believed Trump was good for America. That is why, I like to think, Graham managed to see past Trump behavior that he publicly condemned during Trump’s first term in office.

I have many memories of Lindsey Graham, the last being over two decades ago. Many of them involved meetings in his office. But one involved something that surprised me. I was walking across the Capitol Plaza one day, heading from the Senate side to the House, when I noticed Lindsey Graham and a few other Senators walking outside in the distance. He was at least 25 yards away, but not only saw me, but recognized me. He called out, loudly, “Hi, John!”

Graham made a special effort to remember people’s names and make them feel appreciated. He treated everyone that way, it seemed. It didn’t matter if you were a Republican or a Democrat. He had people skills. That is one of the reasons former President Biden wrote a warm tribute to him after his death. Graham could disagree without being disagreeable.

One example of Graham’s nice side: In a 2015 interview, Graham said of then Presidential candidate Joe Biden, “‘If you can’t admire Joe Biden as a person, you’ve got a problem? He’s the nicest person I’ve ever met in politics. As good a man as God ever created.”

In recent years, despite my past experiences with Senator Graham, I came to lose respect for him. It may have been just too many rounds of golf with Trump or his spirited defense of Brett Kavanaugh at a time when Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination appeared to be dead. Graham, apparently not disturbed by reports (arguably unconfirmed) of excessive drinking and abusive sexual behavior, blasted Democrats for attacking the nomination.

Kavanaugh was confirmed and will likely remain seated on the Supreme Court for decades after Graham’s death. Without Graham’s “rescue” of the nomination, the Supreme Court would not be the hot mess that it is today.

I have also been troubled by Graham’s advocacy for military action. He was Trump’s top cheerleader for the war in Iran and continued to champion the war even after it became apparent that it may be a mistake.

On Sunday morning when I learned Graham had died, I was shocked. Unlike a number of other sitting U.S. Senators, Graham seemed healthy. He had just turned 71 years old. I expected him to win his bid for re-election in November and serve at least one more term after that.

Lindsey Graham is now gone. Flags are at half-staff and right-leaning media is canonizing him as a hero. Had Ted Kennedy not already been dubbed “The Lion of the Senate,” somebody would be calling Graham that.

I am sorry Graham died, especially because of his advocacy for Ukraine, contrasting with Trump’s abandonment of Ukraine and abuse of its President. Graham politely differed with Trump on Ukraine. I am grateful for that.

Lindsey Graham, may you rest in peace.

J.E. Dean writes on politics, government, goldendoodles, and other subjects. A former counsel on Capitol Hill and public affairs consultant, Dean is an advocate for democracy, sanity, and the rule of law. He now resides in Oxford.