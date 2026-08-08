Al Sikes is right. The Robert Morris Inn is at a crossroads, and Talbot County needs to decide what kind of community it wants to be.

There are already calls for a wealthy philanthropist or entrepreneur to ride into Oxford on a white horse and save it. I certainly hope someone does.

But I think we are asking the wrong question.

Instead of asking, “Who will save the Robert Morris Inn?” perhaps we should be asking, “What can we do to save it?”

This is not just about an old building. It is about whether we understand the difference between something that can be replaced and something that cannot.

New York learned that lesson the hard way.

When Pennsylvania Station was demolished in the 1960s, one of America’s great architectural treasures was lost forever. The outrage helped ignite the modern historic-preservation movement in New York. Soon afterward, Grand Central Terminal faced its own threat. Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis became one of the most visible voices in the effort to save it.

Grand Central survived.

Penn Station did not.

That difference matters.

Because once an irreplaceable building is demolished, no developer, architect or billionaire can recreate what was lost. You can reproduce the style. You can reproduce the proportions. You can put up a beautiful new building.

But you cannot reproduce history.

We have already lost too much of Maryland’s and the Eastern Shore’s architectural heritage. Talbot County’s historic landscapes and buildings are part of what distinguishes this place from anywhere else. And Oxford is particularly precious. The Maryland Historical Trust notes that no structures from the 17th or early 18th century survive in Oxford. The Robert Morris Inn is therefore not simply another old building. It is part of an extraordinarily rare surviving connection to our earliest history.

If we lose it, we don’t get it back.

So let’s stop waiting for a savior.

Talbot County is filled with people who know how to solve complicated problems. We have developers, architects, builders, bankers, attorneys, restaurateurs, preservationists, real-estate professionals and investors (many retired with time on their hand). Many have successfully taken properties that others thought were impossible and brought them back to life.

Many of these people also have something else: a love for Talbot County and a desire to leave it better than they found it.

Perhaps some would be willing to donate something even more valuable than money: their expertise, their time and their ideas.

Why not bring them together?

I would urge the Town of Oxford and Talbot County to convene a temporary, bipartisan Robert Morris Inn Preservation Commission or working group — not to take over the Inn, not to dictate what a future owner must do, and not to put taxpayers on the hook for an open-ended rescue.

Its job would be much simpler:

Figure out whether this treasure can be saved—and, if so, figure out how.

Bring preservation experts to the table. Bring in the Maryland Historical Trust and Preservation Maryland. Ask our state and federal representatives to identify available grants, tax credits and preservation programs. Put developers and financial experts in the room. Explore a nonprofit or public-private partnership. Explore private investors. Explore a community capital campaign.

Perhaps call it “Save the Robert Morris Inn.”

And yes, there are people in Talbot County with substantial financial resources. We don’t have to assume that all of the money must come from one person. Perhaps 20 people could accomplish what one person cannot. Perhaps 200 people could . . . .

We don’t know until we ask.

Nor should saving the Inn mean freezing it in time. It needs to function in the 21st century. It needs a viable business plan, modern systems, appropriate improvements and an owner willing to take a financial risk.

But restoration and economic viability are not mutually exclusive. In fact, the historic character of the Inn may be its greatest economic asset.

The objective should be simple:

Preserve the history. Modernize what needs modernizing. Find a sustainable business model. And get the doors open again.

We should also be honest about the consequences of doing nothing.

If the Inn is allowed to deteriorate until demolition becomes the easiest financial option, we will have made a permanent decision through temporary circumstances.

A bankruptcy is temporary.

A bad investment is temporary.

A closed restaurant is temporary.

Demolition is forever.

I don’t know who the eventual hero of the Robert Morris Inn story will be. Maybe it will be one person. Maybe it will be a partnership. Maybe it will be the people of Talbot County themselves.

But I believe strongly that we should not sit on the sidelines waiting to find out.

Three hundred years of history have brought this building to us.

Our generation has been entrusted with it for a very brief moment.

Let’s make sure we are remembered as the generation that found a way to pass it on—not the generation that watched it disappear.

Keith Watts is from Tilghman Island and is the chair of the Talbot County Short-Term Rental Review Board.