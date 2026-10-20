First, thank you for responding to our request that the Town formally recognize the Robert Morris Inn as one of Oxford’s most important historic buildings and express its commitment to supporting and facilitating the Inn’s preservation, sale, redevelopment, and future success. The recently adopted Proclamation is an important and welcome step.

Another recommendation we made was that the Town consider becoming formally involved in the bankruptcy proceeding currently pending in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Washington, D.C. I believe this deserves renewed attention.

Since the bankruptcy filing, very little substantive progress appears to have been made toward resolving the Inn’s future. The foreclosure proceeding remains on hold. The debtor has filed what amounts to a minimal reorganization plan, essentially contemplating a sale of the property. The Bankruptcy Court has also authorized the expenditure of funds provided by the first mortgage lender for emergency roof repairs and certain interior work.

Unfortunately, that authorization was based on an inspection conducted several months ago. Conditions at the Inn appear to have deteriorated further, including reports of a serious mold problem on at least the first floor. With winter approaching, and the building apparently without heat, there is a real danger that moisture, mold, and other deterioration will accelerate, resulting in additional damage and substantially greater restoration costs.

Time is not on our side. Every month of delay threatens the physical condition of the building, increases the cost of its eventual restoration, and potentially diminishes its attractiveness to a qualified purchaser.

Formal participation in the bankruptcy proceeding could provide the Town with an opportunity to make its interests known to the Court, present the recently adopted Proclamation, and bring attention to the building’s deteriorating condition and the need for timely stabilization. At a minimum, the Town should explore the legal procedures available to ensure that it receives appropriate notices and has an opportunity to be heard on matters affecting the preservation and future of the Inn.

I recognize that the Town is not responsible for the owner’s financial difficulties or the resolution of the bankruptcy. Nevertheless, the Town has a legitimate and substantial interest in the preservation of this historic landmark and in preventing further deterioration while the legal proceedings continue.

I therefore encourage the Commissioners to ask Town counsel to investigate the available options for participating in the bankruptcy proceeding, the potential benefits of doing so, and the likely legal costs. This would be a modest but important next step in carrying out the commitment expressed in the Town’s Proclamation.

Thank you again for your attention to this important matter and for your continued efforts on behalf of our wonderful town.

Dick Deerin

Oxford