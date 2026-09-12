Several months ago, the Town of Oxford proposed a comprehensive rewrite of OCC’s 99-year lease, which has been in place for 46 years. Because this is a Town matter that affects an important community resource—and many residents may not be aware of the ongoing discussions—the OCC Board believes it is important to provide a public update.

The proposed lease included several new requirements, including giving the Town a greater role in approving and overseeing events held at OCC. The OCC Board believes some of these changes go beyond what is necessary to address the Town’s concerns and could make it more difficult for OCC to manage its programs, events, and rentals.

In an effort to find common ground, OCC asked the Town to identify its most important priorities and proposed a focused amendment to the existing lease addressing those issues. Some, such as maintaining appropriate insurance coverage and OCC’s 501(c)(3) status, are already part of OCC’s current practices. OCC has also expressed a willingness to add other protections requested by the Town, including indemnification.

Despite these efforts, the matter has remained unresolved for several months. The process has required considerable time and attention that could otherwise be devoted to programs, events, and the day-to-day work of serving the Oxford community.

OCC values its relationship with the Town and remains committed to working together in good faith. We hope both parties can reach a fair and practical agreement that addresses the Town’s concerns while allowing OCC to continue operating effectively and serving the community.

The OCC submitted a full and complete lease amendment addressing the Town and OCC concerns on June 19th for the Town’s review. We believe the issues are resolved with this amendment and look forward to a resolution on 9/22.

Oxford Community Center (OCC) Board of Trustees