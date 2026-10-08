One of the iconic slogans of our time is “Save the Whales”. When my alma mater, The Citadel, was struggling with the admission of women, the knuckle-draggers came up with “Save the Males” (it didn’t work). Now, we have a new catchphrase, “Save the Quails” (I know Quail is singular and plural, but work with me).

Over the last year, as I drove along the Oxford Road, I noticed logging on a tract of land on the south/east side of the road. I assumed that the landowner was simply harvesting timber. But then, a small sign appeared, unreadable unless you stopped to look. I did and learned that the tree cutting was a project designed to create an open savanna and a habitat for Quail. Who knew?

The Northern Bobwhite Quail (Colinus virginianus) is native to Maryland. For much of the 19th and first half of the 20th century, the Eastern Shore provided almost ideal habitat. Farms were smaller and less intensively cultivated. Fields were separated by hedgerows, brushy fence lines, ditches, woodlots, abandoned corners, and weedy patches.

That patchwork was exactly what bobwhites needed: weeds and grain for food, grasses for nesting, insects for chicks, and briars and shrubs for protection. Maryland records indicate that quail populations were high and relatively stable from the early 1900s through the mid-1940s.

On the Eastern Shore, therefore, the familiar whistle of “bob-WHITE!” was once a routine sound of the countryside. Coveys were commonly encountered along farm lanes, field edges and hedgerows. Because quail were plentiful, hunting them behind pointing dogs became an important part of the Eastern Shore's sporting culture. But in the 1940’s and 50s, agriculture became much more efficient. Small fields were combined into large ones. Hedgerows and fence lines disappeared. Herbicides eliminated weeds. Farmers became much better at farming, but the messy landscape that quail loved largely disappeared. Quail populations have declined more than any other bird in Maryland in the past 50 years. I hope this project succeeds so we might hear the “Bob-WHITE” whistle again.

Among the sponsors of the Oxford Road Quail Habitat Project is Harleigh (Sally and Chip Akridge). This project is just one of their many contributions to maintaining and beautifying large stretches of the Oxford Road.

Dick Deerin

Oxford