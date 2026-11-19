There was a status hearing held this morning (11/18/26) at the D.C. U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the matter of the Robert Morris Inn. The court allowed Oxford resident Dick Deerin, a representative of the Friends of the Robert Morris Inn, to make a statement for the record. The court heard arguments from the attorneys of the debtor – Morris Street Development LLC (Snyder) and the mortgage lender Harvest Small Business Finance LLC. Both the owner and the lender blamed the delay in making necessary repairs in part on the Oxford Town Office, including demanding additional work, not returning telephone calls, etc. ‘

The judge suggested that perhaps Oxford residents concerned about the deterioration of the Inn could help the owner and lender in dealing with the Town. At the end of the hearing the judge encouraged the owner and lender to pursue the necessary repairs and she set a follow up status hearing for January 20, 2027.

The following is the statement Dick Deerin presented to the court:

Your Honor, my name is Dick Deerin. I am one of a number of Oxford citizens who have joined together in our concern for the preservation of the Robert Morris Inn. We appreciate this court giving us an opportunity to be heard today.

Our principal concern is the continuing deterioration of the Robert Moris Inn and the absence of adequate measures to preserve, protect, and stabilize this historically significant property pending its sale.

The Robert Morris Inn is one of the most historically significant buildings in Maryland. Portions of the Inn date to approximately 1710. Situated along the Tred Avon River in the heart of Oxford’s historic district, the Inn was once the home of Robert Morris, Sr., whose son, Robert Morris, Jr., became known as the “Financier of the American Revolution” and was a signer of the Declaration of Independence. The Inn is an irreplaceable part of Oxford’s architectural heritage, historic character, and economic vitality.

Since January of this year, the building has been without heating and air conditioning. An active roof leak in the tavern portion of the building has resulted in significant water intrusion and damage to the roof structure and interior portions of the building.

Recognizing the roof leak and resulting damage, the Debtors and Harvest sought authorization from the Court to incur post-petition indebtedness of up to $15,000 to undertake certain roof and interior repairs identified in an engineering report. The Court granted that motion on June 24, 2026.

Thereafter, the Debtors and Harvest solicited proposals and selected a contractor to perform the authorized repairs. However, by the time funds became available to commence the work, significant mold contamination had developed in the tavern area, reportedly preventing the contractor from proceeding with interior repairs

As a result, necessary mold remediation and interior repairs remain outstanding. The condition of the roof, the continuing effects of water intrusion, and the potential for further mold growth present an ongoing threat to the building’s structural integrity, historic fabric, and economic value. In addition to the deterioration of the building’s interior, the exterior of the Robert Morris Inn and its surrounding grounds have suffered from a lack of routine maintenance and upkeep. The grounds are increasingly unkempt, landscaping has not been adequately maintained, and a dead tree on the property presents a potential safety hazard. These conditions contribute to the overall appearance of neglect and abandonment of one of Oxford’s most prominent historic landmarks.

The Robert Morris Inn occupies a highly visible and historically significant location in the heart of Oxford’s historic district, surrounded by well-maintained residential properties. Its deteriorating exterior appearance and neglected grounds detract from the character and attractiveness of the surrounding neighborhood and the Town as a whole. Continued neglect threatens not only the historic integrity and marketability of the Inn itself but also the appearance and desirability of neighboring properties.

We are unaware of any work sufficient to stabilize the property or prevent further deterioration. Moreover, the monthly operating reports filed by the Debtors provide little meaningful information concerning the physical condition of the Oxford Property, the status of repairs, or any comprehensive plan for its preservation pending sale.

We do not seek to interfere unnecessarily with the administration of the bankruptcy estate or the orderly sale of its assets. Rather, we seek to ensure that the Robert Morris Inn is adequately protected and maintained so that its historic and economic value is not irreparably diminished while this proceeding remains pending.

Dick Deerin

Friends of the Robert Morris Inn