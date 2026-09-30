As our readers know, the Oxford Spy has followed the evolving relationship between the Town of Oxford and the Oxford Community Center as the two sides work through questions about town-owned property, insurance, liability, and the Center’s operating independence.

Katey Boerner - Glen Echo Park Partnership

The details have narrowed over time, but the larger issue remains: how does a government protect property it owns without becoming the day-to-day manager of a nonprofit organization that has long operated there?

At their Sept. 22 meeting, Oxford commissioners did not vote on the lease. They directed the town attorney to finalize a second amendment to the lease and a set of town use policies, and the documents could return at the next meeting. The two sides have agreed on insurance limits and most other terms. The Center would carry $2 million per occurrence and $4 million aggregate in general liability coverage, while renters would need $1 million and $2 million, lower than the town first sought.

One question remains open: whether outside vendors working events at the building must carry insurance naming the town. The town’s insurer recommends it. The Center says it now collects certificates only from caterers and that requiring them from performers, florists and DJs would be impractical. Town and Center representatives will meet with the insurer to sort vendors into risk categories.

Glen Echo has long faced the question of how to divide insurance responsibilities among a public owner, a nonprofit operator, and outside vendors.

As with other local issues, the Spy has looked beyond Oxford for communities facing somewhat similar challenges. One interesting example is Glen Echo Park in Montgomery County.

Glen Echo is not a perfect comparison. The federal government owns the property, and the National Park Service administers it, with Montgomery County and the nonprofit Glen Echo Park Partnership for Arts and Culture playing major roles. But the basic challenge is strikingly similar: government owns the property, while a nonprofit is expected to run programs, raise money, work with renters and users, and make the place function.

The Spy recently spoke with Katey Boerner, who has led the Glen Echo Park Partnership for 24 years and was hired as its first executive director.

Her experience suggests that the key is to define the mission and responsibilities clearly, then give the nonprofit room to operate within those boundaries.

“We are the curator and operator,” Boerner said.

At Glen Echo, major changes involving the property or activities outside the agreed mission go back to the government partners. But routine programming decisions generally remain with the nonprofit.

That distinction is especially relevant for Oxford.

Boerner said government owners will inevitably care about insurance, safety and liability, and nonprofits operating on public property should expect those requirements to evolve over time. Glen Echo has dealt with changing rules involving food service, tents, vendors, special events and insurance.

Her advice was practical rather than ideological: understand what the government is trying to protect against, establish procedures to address those concerns, and make those procedures routine.

“You can’t fight city hall,” she said. “You have to assure them by going through their process.”

Boerner also emphasized that government oversight comes at a cost. More insurance, inspections, security or professional vendors can mean additional expense, and those costs have to be recognized in any sustainable arrangement.

That is where the nonprofit model has advantages. Glen Echo can raise private money, collect fees, attract donations and bring resources to the property that government would otherwise have to provide itself.

For Boerner, however, the most important ingredient is trust.

She said Glen Echo has tried to position itself not as an outside organization occupying public property, but as the government’s partner on the ground.

“We are your eyes and ears,” she said.

That does not eliminate disagreements. Political leadership, government staff and rules all change, and users sometimes appeal directly to elected officials when they dislike a decision made by the nonprofit.

“In the end, politics always wins,” Boerner said.

That is why she repeatedly returned to process and trust. Her response has been to keep returning to the basic agreement: what the property is for, what the nonprofit has been authorized to do, and what the government legitimately needs to protect.

None of this gives Oxford a ready-made solution. Glen Echo operates on a much larger scale and under a far more complicated governmental structure.

But after more than two decades of managing a public-private partnership, Boerner’s broader lesson is straightforward.

Public ownership and nonprofit independence do not have to compete. Government can protect its property and establish reasonable standards without becoming the day-to-day operator. And a nonprofit can retain meaningful independence while accepting that public ownership brings legitimate oversight.

“Partnerships take a lot of work,” Boerner said.

That may be the most useful lesson Glen Echo has to offer Oxford.