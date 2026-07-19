A fundraiser for the James S. Cockey V Legacy Scholarship will be held July 23 at Doc’s Sunset Grille in Oxford. Beginning at 5 p.m., the restaurant will donate 10 percent of all dinner sales to the scholarship fund.

The scholarship honors James Cockey’s legacy of compassion, service, and kindness. It is awarded through the Mid-Shore Community Foundation to graduating seniors from Easton High School or Saints Peter and Paul High School who demonstrate strong academic, athletic, and leadership achievement. Special consideration is given to students involved in ice hockey, baseball, or sailing.

The 2026 scholarship was awarded to Easton High School graduate Jack Chappel. Community members are invited to dine at Doc’s on July 23 and help support future scholarship recipients.



Make a donation here.