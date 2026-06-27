It was a Small Town by Sue Ellen Thompson

Editor’s note: Part of the joy of having a dedicated space for Oxford-related stories and news in the Spy is sharing the remarkable talent within a community of about 700 full-time residents. Sue Ellen Thompson is one of those gifts. A nationally recognized poet, talented teacher, and long-time contributor to the Talbot Spy, Sue Ellen published her ode to small towns in this outstanding poem titled “It was a Small Town.”

It was a Small Town

which made everything

that happened there look

huge. The holiday parades

were endless, coursing

through the streets

like floodwater.

Parties overflowed

as well, channeled

by the narrow chambers

of what had once been

watermen’s modest houses.

Almost everyone who lived there

had been Somebody once.

Widowed now, or simply

retired, they inflicted

their formidable talents

on a one-room library

and small stone church.

In summer, when the town

sprayed weekly for mosquitos

after midnight, those

who remembered it was Tuesday

and brought their pets indoors

talked of it the whole next day,

inviting praise for their vigilance,

while those who’d left

their windows open

quietly prepared to die.

Low-lying and surrounded

on three sides by water, it afforded

little opportunity for harsh words

to evaporate. Instead, they often pooled

into final severings. Small disagreements

took root in the flood-softened earth

and spread like trumpet vine, dividing

entire neighborhoods into plaintiffs

and defendants. Why would anyone,

you might ask, want

to live there? Because every year

there was a day in early summer

when the first magnolia grandiflora

bent down low, distributing

its fleshy bowls to the poor and hungry,

of whom there were none and all

were lost in its vast perfume.

This video is approximately one minute in length.

Sue Ellen Thompson is the author of six books of poetry—most recently SEA NETTLES: NEW & SELECTED POEMS. She has taught at Middlebury College, Binghamton University, Wesleyan University, Central Connecticut State University, and the University of Delaware. A resident of Oxford, MD for the past 18 years, she mentors adult poets and teaches workshops for The Writer’s Center in Bethesda. In 2010, the Maryland Library Association awarded her its prestigious Maryland Author Award.