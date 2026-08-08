The Oxford Museum will present “Commerce & the Decorative Arts,” a lecture by Lucinda Edinberg, curator of the Hammond-Harwood House in Annapolis, on Saturday, August 22 at 5 p.m. at Oxford Town Hall. Edinberg will explore the connections between commerce, craftsmanship, and the decorative arts, offering a closer look at how trade and economic life helped shape the objects and interiors associated with early American culture.

The program is presented by The Oxford Museum in partnership with the Town of Oxford. The lecture is free, but advance registration is required. To register, visit oxfordmuseummd.org.