Doc’s Sunset Grille will host a Chili Cook-Off with People’s Choice voting on Sunday, November 22, with proceeds benefiting Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers.

The event begins at 1:00 p.m. Contestants must arrive with their chili hot and ready by 12:30 p.m. Entry is free, and cooks may enter as many categories as they like: Beef, White Chili/Chicken, Game, and Vegetarian. Registration closes November 15 and is available through an online form.

Those who would rather taste than cook are welcome to attend, sample the entries, and cast a vote. No chili is required, and a $15 donation to sample all of the chilies is appreciated.

“Bring your best recipe, your appetite, and your voting power,” organizers said. “May the best chili win!”

Doc’s Sunset Grille is located at 104 W. Pier Street in Oxford, Maryland. For more information, call Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers at (410) 822-8061.