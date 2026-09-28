Tammy Stafford, Election Director for the Talbot County Board of Elections

Concerned & Engaged, an informal nonpartisan group of Talbot County residents, will host an election information forum on Thursday, Oct. 8, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church, 225 S. Morris St. in Oxford.

The program will focus on how elections are conducted at both the county and national levels as voters prepare for the Nov. 3 general election.

Tammy Stafford, Election Director for the Talbot County Board of Elections, will discuss how elections are administered locally, including voting procedures and safeguards. Stafford was introduced as Talbot County’s new Election Director in January 2023. Talbot County, Maryland

Brad Deutsch, an attorney and Oxford resident with experience in federal election law, will discuss national election issues, including legal and policy questions surrounding election administration.

A question-and-answer period will follow the presentations.

Maryland’s 2026 general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3. Early voting will take place from Oct. 22 through Oct. 29, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Talbot County’s early voting center is the Easton Volunteer Fire Department Bingo Hall at 315 Leonard Rieck Drive in Easton. Talbot County, Maryland

The advance deadline to register to vote online or by mail is Oct. 13. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot delivered by mail or fax is Oct. 27. Maryland State Board of Elections

The Oct. 8 program is open to the public