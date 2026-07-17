The Church of the Holy Trinity in Oxford is honored to present select students from the Leon Fleisher 2026 Summer Academy in concert on Sunday, July 26, at 3 p.m. in the church’s Parish Hall, 520 S. Morris Street, Oxford.

Over the past three years, Holy Trinity has presented a number of these extraordinarily talented students before their international competitions and tours of Asia and Europe. Audiences have been mesmerized by their remarkable musicianship and performances of challenging works more often heard from established concert artists.

The Leon Fleisher 2026 Summer Academy brings together students of all ages from around the world for an immersive two-week program at American University. Participants study piano with world-class artists and collaborate with leading chamber musicians.

This concert offers a rare opportunity to meet and hear gifted young pianists who have already achieved major milestones in their musical studies and may one day perform on the world’s great stages. Many are, or have been, considered child prodigies, possessing exceptional skills in piano performance.

There are no tickets required. Donations will be accepted to support the Leon Fleisher Academy and its work fostering the next generation of world-class pianists. Attendees are also asked to bring a nonperishable food item for local food pantries.

For more information, contact the church office at 410-226-5134 or office@holytrinityoxfordmd.org.