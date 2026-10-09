“Grammy and her nutcrackers”: that was the refrain each Christmas in the Bixler family. The tradition began with Peg Bixler, mother of Oxford’s Captain Tom Bixler, whose passion for collecting nutcrackers grew into a treasured family legacy. Now, the Bixler family is honoring their mother and grandmother by sharing their muli-generational collection in the Oxford Museum’s upcoming holiday exhibit, “Grammy’s Nutcrackers.”

Peg Bixler expressed her love for family and friends through these handcrafted wooden figures. During her 35 years as a Kennedy Center volunteer, she used the institution’s gift shop to acquire exceptional nutcrackers from around the world. Each nutcracker tells a story and holds special meaning for its recipient. The collection includes a captain (of course), as well as a photographer, a hunter, a skier, a pilot, and others, each reflecting the interests of a Bixler family member.

The collection began decades ago and has grown with each new generation. Peg’s daughter-in-law, Captain Judy, embraced the family’s passion for collecting. Her granddaughter, Amy, now has an attic full of nutcrackers, while her great-granddaughter, Addison, is adding her own pieces. Peg and her family discovered many unique nutcrackers from different countries across Europe during their travels. Highlights include an iconic German Oktoberfest figure and pieces that commemorate historical moments, including the coronation of King Charles, the German mark, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

These and other magical wooden creations will be on exhibit at the Oxford Museum Friday – Sunday, 12 – 4 pm, from Nov. 20 through Dec. 13

The Oxford Museum and Shop is located at 101 S. Morris St, Oxford, MD and admission is free of charge. For more information on the Museum and programing throughout the year, visit www.oxfordmuseummd.org.