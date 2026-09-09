Interior image of the Robert Morris Inn today

Research indicates that the Town of Oxford would have standing to intervene in the Robert Morris Inn Chapter 11 bankruptcy Case No. 25-00039 (In re: Morris Street Development LLC) currently pending before the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Columbia. The pleadings describe the RMI as “…a property whose storied history predates the Republic itself – was built circa 1710 and is widely recognized as the oldest full-service inn in America.” The inn is certainly the most historic structure in Oxford, and its preservation is critical to our town; reputation once lost is hard to regain.

The foreclosure proceeding initiated by the first mortgage lender has been stayed by the filing of the bankruptcy proceeding. However, there has been very little activity in the bankruptcy court. Although the court approved a motion of the Debtor to incur up to $15,000 in post-petition borrowing from the first mortgage lender to address and remediate certain failures in the inn’s roof and other damages, there has been nothing done since that other than filing an Operating Report for the period ended 6/30/26. Meanwhile, the building continues to deteriorate.

The bankruptcy proceeding should not become a demolition event. In short, if time is depleting, and it is, the Town should seek to accelerate the change in ownership. Parties, the debtor and lender, have different incentives. The Town’s goal (incentive) should be to preserve, to the extent possible, so that a new owner faces a plausible opportunity to rehabilitate and operate.

Please make this letter a part of the public record. Also, let us know what our Friends of the RMI group can do to help this process.

Al Sikes, Dick Deerin, Steve Tull, Cameron Mactavish